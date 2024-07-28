New Governors Appointed to Nine States by President Murmu

Delhi: Late Saturday night, President Droupadi Murmu appointed new Governors to nine states. The appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge.

Santosh Gangwar: The veteran BJP leader, who was not given a ticket to contest from Bareilly in the recent Lok Sabha elections after winning the seat six consecutive times, has been appointed Governor of Jharkhand. Gangwar is an OBC from the Kurmi caste, a demographic that appears to have shifted away from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the parliamentary polls.

Ramen Deka: The former Lok Sabha MP from Assam has been appointed Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde: The former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and BJP leader has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan. Maharashtra witnessed significant setbacks for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and a Maratha quota stir that caused notable challenges for the government.

Jishnu Dev Varma: The former Deputy CM of Tripura from the BJP has been appointed Governor of Congress-ruled Telangana.

O P Mathur: A veteran BJP leader from Rajasthan and former Rajya Sabha member has been appointed Governor of Sikkim.

C H Vijayshankar: The former Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, who left the BJP to join the Congress before rejoining the BJP in 2019, has been appointed Governor of Meghalaya.

The President has accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. K Kailashnathan, a retired IAS officer who served as chief principal secretary to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat from 2013 to 2014, has been appointed Lt Governor of Puducherry.

C P Radhakrishnan, who was Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, will now be Governor of Maharashtra, a crucial state for the BJP. Twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan is a former Tamil Nadu BJP president.

Gulab Chand Kataria, who was Governor of Assam, has been appointed as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Kataria, a veteran BJP leader, previously served as a minister in Rajasthan.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur. Acharya, a BJP leader, was an MLC in Uttar Pradesh.