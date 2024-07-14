New Multi-Facility Gymnasium Inaugurated at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club

Hyderabad: In a significant development for sports enthusiasts in Telangana, a state-of-the-art multi-facility gymnasium was inaugurated at the Spur International Arena, located within the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) premises in Aziz Nagar.

The inauguration ceremony, held late Saturday evening, saw the presence of prominent dignitaries and sports officials.

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State, K. Shiv Sena Reddy, along with A.P. Jitender Reddy, Special Representative of the Government of Telangana in New Delhi and Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Sports Affairs), officially opened the gymnasium.

The facility is expected to provide a significant boost to the local sports infrastructure, offering athletes and fitness enthusiasts access to modern equipment and training amenities.

Also in attendance at the event were Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, Secretary (Admin) of HPRC, Mohammad Shamsuddin, Editor of Snaps India, and Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, Vice President of HPRC. The presence of these key figures underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at promoting sports and fitness in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, K. Shiv Sena Reddy emphasized the importance of such facilities in nurturing talent and promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth. “This gymnasium is a step forward in our commitment to providing world-class sports infrastructure in Telangana. We believe it will play a crucial role in developing the next generation of athletes,” he said.

A.P. Jitender Reddy highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives to support sports development in the state. “The Telangana government is dedicated to fostering a robust sports culture. This gymnasium is part of our broader strategy to equip our athletes with the best possible resources,” he remarked.

The newly inaugurated gymnasium at Spur International Arena is poised to become a hub for sports and fitness activities, contributing to the overall development of the sporting landscape in Hyderabad and beyond.