New Power Connection Charges in Telangana Set to Increase

Hyderabad: In a move that will raise electricity connection costs across the state, Telangana’s power distribution companies, South Telangana Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) and North Telangana Power Distribution Company (TGNPDCL), have revised their minimum load capacities for both domestic and commercial connections. As a result, the cost for new power connections will also see a significant hike.

The new regulations, which have been issued to the Integrated Consumer Service Centers (ICSC), dictate that those seeking a single-phase household connection must now apply for a minimum of 2 kilowatts (KW) instead of the previous 1 KW requirement. For three-phase residential and commercial connections, a minimum load of 5 KW will be required.

Initially, these changes will be implemented in the cities of Hyderabad and Warangal, with plans to extend the revised norms to other areas over time.

Under the updated guidelines, the cost of a single-phase, 2 KW household connection has nearly doubled. Previously, consumers were required to pay Rs 1,425 for a 1 KW single-phase connection, including application charges, deposits, and other fees. Now, the new rates are Rs 2,825 for a 2 KW connection and Rs 7,025 for a 5 KW three-phase residential connection. Similarly, for commercial users, the charges have increased to Rs 4,045 for a 2 KW single-phase connection and Rs 10,050 for a 5 KW three-phase connection.

Households and businesses with notary documents will incur additional charges. For these consumers, a 2 KW single-phase connection will cost Rs 3,625, and a 5 KW three-phase connection will cost Rs 9,025 for residential use. Notary commercial connections will be charged Rs 7,250 for a 2 KW single-phase connection and Rs 18,050 for a 5 KW three-phase connection.

Power officials explained that the increase in load capacity is being implemented due to higher electricity consumption, not an increase in charges or deposits. Many consumers who had previously requested a 1 KW connection were found to be using up to 2.5 KW, which led to issues, especially during the summer months. To prevent such problems, users have been advised to manage their load according to the Recorded Maximum Demand (RMD) of their connections.

The revised charges and new regulations are expected to impact a significant number of consumers, particularly in growing urban areas, where electricity demand is on the rise.