New Sugarcane Factory in Zaheerabad Brings Relief to Farmers

Sangareddy: After years of struggle, sugarcane farmers in Zaheerabad are finally seeing a glimmer of hope with the launch of a new sugarcane factory in the area.

Godavariganga Agro Products Private Limited, located in Matoor, Regode mandal, commenced its crushing operations on Friday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for farmers in the region.

For years, farmers in Zaheerabad faced financial turmoil due to the failure of Trident Sugars at Kothur-B to pay them on time for their harvested sugarcane.

Despite several efforts from the government and officials, the company had failed to clear the arrears, leaving farmers in a deep crisis. Many farmers were forced to transport their sugarcane to other areas, including Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, and even to states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The opening of Godavariganga Agro Products Private Limited brings much-needed relief to these farmers. The company has already signed agreements with many local farmers in Zaheerabad, Raikode, Nyalkal, Jharasngam, and Vattipally, securing a steady market for their sugarcane.

In a positive development, the Central government recently increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane by Rs. 250, bringing the price to Rs. 3,400 per tonne for the upcoming season.

While this price increase has been welcomed by farmers, many are still calling for Rs. 4,500 per tonne to cover the rising costs of cultivation.

The opening of the new factory is expected to significantly boost sugarcane cultivation in the Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts in the coming years, ensuring better livelihoods for local farmers.

On Friday, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, and other dignitaries were present to inaugurate the crushing operations at the new facility.

Their presence underscored the importance of this new venture for the region’s sugarcane industry and the farmers who depend on it for their livelihood.