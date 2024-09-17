Entertainment

New Twist in Rape Allegations Against Choreographer Johnny Master

The victim revealed that Johnny would resort to violence if she refused to fulfill his demands. Unable to bear the continuous harassment, she left and took up a different job.

New Twist in Rape Allegations Against Choreographer Johnny Master

In a shocking development, the victim in the rape case against choreographer Johnny Master has made new claims in her statement to the police. She alleged that not only was Johnny involved in harassing her, but his wife also took part in the harassment.

However, she stated that Johnny Master and his wife came to her home and assaulted her.

This new revelation has added another layer to the ongoing investigation.

