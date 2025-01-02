Hyderabad

Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

The police have launched an investigation following allegations of dowry harassment made by her parents.

Fouzia Farhana2 January 2025 - 19:54
Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations
Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman, identified as T. Lavanya (26) was found dead by suicide in her home in LB Nagar on Thursday.

The police have launched an investigation following allegations of dowry harassment made by her parents.

Incident Details

According to the LB Nagar police, Lavanya had been married to her husband, Ramesh, for about a month. She reportedly took the drastic step after a minor argument with her husband. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom while her husband and in-laws were away.

Also Read: Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

SUICIDE 1 Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

Lavanya’s parents have alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, which they believe led to her death. These claims are currently under investigation by the LB Nagar police.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. “We are examining all angles, including the allegations of dowry harassment, and awaiting further evidence,” an official from LB Nagar police stated.

SUICIDE2 1 Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in India. Under the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC Section 304B, harassment over dowry leading to a woman’s death is a punishable offense.

Helpline and Support

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Contact local mental health helplines or speak with a trusted counselor.

DEAD BODY 1 Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

Tags
Fouzia Farhana2 January 2025 - 19:54

Related Articles

Hyderabad's Numaish (Exhibition) Set to Kick Off Tomorrow: Key Details You Need to Know

Hyderabad’s Numaish (Exhibition) Set to Kick Off from Jan 3: Key Details You Need to Know

2 January 2025 - 19:57
Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

2 January 2025 - 19:45
Hyderabad Formula-E Race Case: Former HMDA Official Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED

Hyderabad Formula-E Race Case: Former HMDA Official Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED

2 January 2025 - 18:30
Cabinet Sub-Committee Discusses Key Details of Congress Government's Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Cabinet Sub-Committee Discusses Key Details of Congress Government’s Rythu Bharosa Scheme

2 January 2025 - 17:07
Back to top button