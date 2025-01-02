Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide in LB Nagar: Police Investigate Dowry Harassment Allegations

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman, identified as T. Lavanya (26) was found dead by suicide in her home in LB Nagar on Thursday.

The police have launched an investigation following allegations of dowry harassment made by her parents.

Incident Details

According to the LB Nagar police, Lavanya had been married to her husband, Ramesh, for about a month. She reportedly took the drastic step after a minor argument with her husband. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom while her husband and in-laws were away.

Also Read: Newly Constructed Aramgarh Flyover Awaits Inauguration: Commuters Urge Quick Action

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

Lavanya’s parents have alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, which they believe led to her death. These claims are currently under investigation by the LB Nagar police.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. “We are examining all angles, including the allegations of dowry harassment, and awaiting further evidence,” an official from LB Nagar police stated.

Awareness and Legal Framework

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in India. Under the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC Section 304B, harassment over dowry leading to a woman’s death is a punishable offense.

Helpline and Support

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Contact local mental health helplines or speak with a trusted counselor.