NIA court sentences fake currency trafficker to 6 years in prison

Bengaluru: The NIA Special Court in Bengaluru has sentenced Saiful Islam, also known as Saifullah or Sharifuddin, to six years of simple imprisonment in connection with a 2018 fake currency seizure case. Islam, a resident of West Bengal, has also been fined Rs 5,000.

He is the seventh individual to be convicted in Chikodi FICN Case.

The court heard that Islam, in collaboration with six others, trafficked 41 Fake Indian currency Notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 82,000 from the Bangladesh border into various parts of India. Investigations revealed that Islam had fraudulently acquired a SIM card to facilitate communication with his co-conspirators for procuring and distributing the counterfeit notes from West Bengal.

Further probes uncovered that Islam had previously delivered counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 10.30 lakh to the principal convict, Dalim Mia, in West Bengal. This operation was part of a larger conspiracy intended to destabilise India’s monetary system and economic security.

The NIA continues its investigation into two Bangladeshi nationals who supplied the counterfeit notes to Islam. To date, the agency has filed three chargesheets in connection with this case.