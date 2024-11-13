NIA Raids Uncover Al-Qaeda Links Across India: Documents, Digital Devices Seized

Kolkata: In a nationwide crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized crucial evidence during simultaneous raids across multiple states on suspected individuals linked to Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda networks. The raids, conducted on Monday, targeted nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam, as part of an ongoing probe into a 2023 terror conspiracy case.

Key Findings from NIA Raids

The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents detailing banking transactions, digital devices such as mobile phones, and evidence related to terror funding activities.

As per NIA’s investigation, the suspects are alleged sympathizers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda network, accused of aiding and abetting the organization’s conspiracy to destabilize India.

Also Read: Gaza Children Caught in Crossfire: War Wounds Follow Them to Lebanon

Terror Conspiracy and Radicalization Efforts

The 2023 case involves a terror conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda operatives, who collaborated with individuals in India. The NIA statement revealed that the group’s primary agenda was to:

Propagate Al-Qaeda’s ideology in India.

in India. Radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth.

Fund and support terror activities covertly.

The investigation further uncovered the use of forged documents by the accused to operate under the radar.

Previous Charges and Accused Individuals

In November 2023, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen. The accused are:

Mohd. Sojibmiyan

Munna Khalid Ansari (Munna Khan)

Azarul Islam Jahangir (Aakash Khan)

Abdul Latif Mominul Ansari

Farid (Indian national)

These individuals were actively involved in radicalizing youth, spreading violent ideologies, and facilitating terror funding operations for Al-Qaeda.

Impact of NIA’s Crackdown

The nationwide raids highlight India’s commitment to combating terror networks and their funding sources. The recovered evidence is expected to strengthen the case against the suspects and shed more light on Al-Qaeda’s covert activities in the country.