Hyderabad

Nicole Schwab and Florian Vernaz Meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Administer Davos Oath

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, took the oath and pledged to join the initiative aimed at making the planet greener and safer for future generations.

Syed Mubashir22 January 2025 - 19:21
Hyderabad: Nicole Schwab, Co-head of the Nature Positive Pillar and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, and Florian Vernaz, Head of 1t.org, WEF, met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to administer the Davos Oath, committing to participate in the global movement of planting one trillion trees on Planet Earth.

The TelanganRising delegation also provided detailed insights to the WEF team about the extensive tree plantation efforts being carried out across the state.

