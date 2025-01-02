Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence in Yemen: Iran Offers Help in Ongoing Diplomatic Battle

Iran has offered humanitarian assistance in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. As India continues its diplomatic efforts, Priya’s family fights for her release amid ongoing legal battles.

Tehran, Iran: In a significant development, Iran has extended an offer to assist in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse currently facing a death sentence in Yemen. A senior Iranian official, as reported by ANI, announced that Iran is “willing to do whatever we can on humanitarian grounds” to help Priya. This offer follows Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi’s approval of her death sentence on December 30, 2024, with the execution anticipated to occur within a month.

India’s Diplomatic Efforts and Ongoing Legal Struggles

The Indian government has been actively working on behalf of Priya, with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirming on December 31, 2024, that India is fully aware of Priya’s sentencing. Jaiswal added that her family is exploring all possible options, and the Indian government provides full support during this critical time. Priya’s family has been tirelessly fighting for her release, including filing an appeal with the Yemeni Supreme Court, which was rejected in 2023. Priya’s mother, Prema Kumari, visited Yemen in April 2024, meeting her daughter for the first time in 11 years, and has since remained in Yemen, working toward her release.

The Case of Nimisha Priya: From Business Partner Dispute to Death Sentence

Nimisha Priya, a 36-year-old nurse from Kerala’s Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2008 after completing her nursing education in India. 2014 she opened her clinic with Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni businessman. However, their collaboration soured in 2015, with Mahdi allegedly withholding funds, abusing Priya, and preventing her from leaving Yemen by confiscating her passport.

Also Read: Could Kashmir’s Name Be Changed to “Kashyap”? Amit Shah’s Statement Sparks Debate

Despite reporting Mahdi’s behavior to the authorities in 2016, Priya found no support. In 2017, she attempted to retrieve her passport by administering sedatives to Mahdi, resulting in his death from an overdose. Priya and her accomplice, Hanan, a Yemeni national, dismembered Mahdi’s body and disposed of it in a water tank, leading to Priya’s death sentence in 2018. Hanan was sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in the crime.

Blood Money Negotiations and Iran’s Humanitarian Offer

Priya‘s death sentence remains unchanged despite efforts by her family and supporters to raise funds for “blood money” to secure her release. The possibility of overturning the death sentence hinges on an agreement with Mahdi’s family and tribal leaders. If they accept blood money, they may pardon Priya, leading to the potential reversal of the death sentence.

Negotiations for the blood money, however, have faced complications. Priya’s lawyer demanded an advance payment of USD 40,000 before proceeding with talks, which has caused a delay in the negotiations.

In a hopeful turn, Iran’s offer to help on humanitarian grounds brings new optimism to Priya’s case. As Priya’s supporters continue to raise awareness and explore diplomatic avenues, the international community remains closely engaged, hoping that combined efforts from India, Iran, and humanitarian groups can ultimately secure her freedom.

As of December 2023, Nimisha Priya remains on death row in Yemen, with her fate hanging in the balance. Her case continues to draw attention, with advocates fighting for her release and hoping for a breakthrough in the coming months.