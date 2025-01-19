Nimrat Kaur & Akshay Kumar Share Electrifying Chemistry in ‘Rang’ Song From ‘Sky Force’

Mumbai: Upcoming Release “Sky Force” and the Exciting New Track

Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite on-screen in the highly anticipated action entertainer Sky Force. Ahead of the film’s release on January 24, 2025, the makers have unveiled the latest track, “Rang,” which has already captivated fans.

Electrifying Performances and Star Cast

The vibrant number showcases Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur’s infectious chemistry, enhanced by their energetic performance and graceful moves. Adding to the song’s appeal are Sara Ali Khan and debutant Veer Pahariya, whose charismatic screen presence contributes to the visual delight.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jeh and Taimur Visit Father with Kareena Kapoor

Rekindling Memories of “Airlift”

This marks a reunion for Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur after their iconic pairing in the 2016 hit Airlift. Their electric chemistry in “Rang” is a nostalgic treat for fans, sparking memories of their memorable collaboration.

Previous Releases From “Sky Force”

Before “Rang,” the makers released the trailer and two melodious tracks, “Maayee” and “Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai,” both of which received overwhelming appreciation.

The Team Behind “Rang”

Music : Composed by Tanishk Bagchi

: Composed by Tanishk Bagchi Vocals : Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khan

: Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khan Lyrics: Written by Shloke Lal

Tanishk Bagchi shared his vision for the song, saying, “With ‘Rang,’ we aimed to create a track that radiates life and celebrates warmth within discipline. Satinder Sartaaj and Zahrah S Khan have delivered phenomenal vocals, and the song fits perfectly in the world of Sky Force.”

Key Details About “Sky Force”

Directed by Abhishek Kapur, the film features a stellar cast including Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The production is a collaboration between Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production.

Editing : A. Sreekar Prasad

: A. Sreekar Prasad Cinematography: Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran

Sky Force promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending powerful storytelling with stunning visuals and unforgettable music.