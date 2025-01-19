Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jeh and Taimur Visit Father with Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted visiting Lilavati Hospital with her sons Jeh (Jehangir) and Taimur to check on Saif Ali Khan, who is recovering after being stabbed multiple times during an attack at his Bandra residence.

Arrest of the Accused

The Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, in connection with the attack. The suspect was apprehended in Thane, Maharashtra, and is believed to be originally from Bangladesh.

Police Statement on the Accused

DCP Dikshit Gedam from the Mumbai Crime Branch addressed the media, stating:

“There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national.”

“An FIR has been registered, and the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, who is 30 years old, has been arrested. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in court, and custody will be demanded.”

Accused’s Background

Further investigations revealed:

The accused arrived in Mumbai 5-6 months ago and started living in various areas before settling in the city 15 days ago.

He worked in a housekeeping agency and changed his name to Vijay Das to evade detection after entering India illegally.

He was apprehended near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, around 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence.

Joint Operation

The arrest was made during a joint operation by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale’s team and the Kasarvadavali police.

The operation was conducted at a labor camp near a metro construction site, behind the TCS Call Center in Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.

Initially, the suspect identified himself as Vijay Das but later disclosed his real name during interrogation.

Current Status

Saif Ali Khan remains under observation and is recovering from his injuries. The Mumbai Police continue to investigate the case to uncover further details.