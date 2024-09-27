Nirmal and Somasila Villages in Telangana Honored as India’s Top Tourism Destinations for 2024

Nirmal village, celebrated for its rich cultural legacy in crafts, particularly its famous “Nirmal paintings” and traditional wooden toys, has been recognized in the “Crafts” category by the Ministry of Tourism.

Located about 220 kilometers from Hyderabad, Nirmal has a deep-rooted artistic tradition that dates back to the Mughal era, making it a cultural gem.

In addition to Nirmal, Somasila village in Nagarkurnool district, situated around 120 kilometers from Hyderabad, was awarded in the “Spiritual – Wellness” category. Known for its serene landscapes and the revered Somasila Temple along the banks of the Krishna River, the village has become a favored destination for wellness tourism.

These villages were recognized as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s “Best Tourism Villages 2024” competition, an initiative to promote rural tourism in India. The competition, launched in 2023, saw a surge in participation in its second edition, with 991 applications from 30 states and union territories. Ultimately, 36 villages were recognized across eight categories, showcasing the diverse appeal of India’s rural landscapes.