Patna: Former Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan has expressed his support for the potential political entry of Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media on Monday, Mohan said, “If Nishant Kumar wants to come into politics, I would welcome him. The leader of the new generation should come forward. It is a healthy sign.”

Speculation Grows Over Nishant Kumar’s Political Future

Nishant Kumar’s potential political debut has been the subject of increasing speculation, especially after he accompanied his father to Bakhtiyarpur, his ancestral village, on January 8. During the event, which honored Nitish Kumar’s late father and other freedom fighters, Nishant urged the public to support his father and the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) party. He appealed for voters’ support to ensure Nitish Kumar’s re-election as Chief Minister.

A Shift in Nitish Kumar’s Stance on Dynastic Politics?

Despite Nitish Kumar’s long-standing stance against dynastic politics, having criticized parties like the RJD and LJP for prioritizing family over governance, recent developments suggest that Nishant’s entry into politics may be imminent. A senior JD-U leader, speaking anonymously, hinted that Nishant is preparing to take on a political role, with some party members signaling their approval.

Possible Political Dynasty in Bihar?

While Nitish Kumar and the JD-U leadership had previously dismissed any speculation about naming Nishant as his successor, there seems to be a shift in the party’s position. Party insiders have begun drawing parallels to other political dynasties in the state. Notably, Lalu Prasad Yadav positioned his son Tejashwi Yadav as his successor in 2014, and Ram Vilas Paswan did the same with his son Chirag Paswan.

Nishant Kumar’s Political Entry: Will Bihar Witness a New Dynasty?

“If Nishant steps into politics, he will be the natural successor of Nitish Kumar,” a senior JD-U leader said, adding that such a move could significantly impact the party’s future direction.