Nithin Babu Triumphs at Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Nithin Babu of Kerala emerged victorious in the prestigious Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament, organized by Pragathi Chess Academy at Sapthapadi Gardens, Nizampet, Hyderabad.

Demonstrating remarkable skill and strategy, Babu scored an impressive 8.5 points out of a possible 9 rounds.

In a closely contested battle for the runner-up position, three players—Bharat Kumar (Telangana), Vignesh Advaith (Telangana), and Wankhade Sanskruti (Maharashtra)—each scored 8 points. By virtue of the tie-break score, Bharat Kumar secured the second place.

Event Highlights:

The tournament attracted a massive participation of 550 players, including 260 FIDE-rated participants from across India and international players from countries such as the USA, Nepal, Kenya, and the Netherlands. A total prize pool of Rs 5.2 lakh was distributed among 50 prize winners, with the champion receiving Rs 60,000 and the runner-up earning Rs 40,000.

Top Prize Winners:

Nithin Babu (Kerala) – 8.5 points Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (Telangana) – 8 points Vignesh Advaith (Telangana) – 8 points Wankhade Sanskruti (Maharashtra) – 8 points Shiva Pavan Teja (Andhra Pradesh) – 7.5 points S Vigneshwaran S (Tamil Nadu) – 7.5 points Afreed T Khan (Andhra Pradesh) – 7.5 points IM R Balasubramaniam (Tamil Nadu) – 7.5 points Karan J P (Kerala) – 7.5 points Swayham P Das (Gujarat) – 7.5 points

Valedictory Function:

The valedictory function was graced by several distinguished guests including Sri Upendhar, Inspector of Police (Bachupally); Sri Rudhraraju Venugopal Raju; Sri Rudhraraju Karthik Kumar Raju; Sri K S Prasad, President of the Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA); and K Srinivasa Raju, Tournament Director. They presented trophies and cash awards to the winners.

Photo Caption:

From left to right – K Srinivasa Raju (Tournament Director), Rudhraraju Karthik Kumar Raju, Vignesh Advaith (3rd Prize), K S Prasad (President TSCA), Nithin Babu (Winner), Bharat Kumar (Runner-up), Venugopal Raju, and Sri Upendhar (Inspector of Police).

This tournament highlighted the incredible talent and sportsmanship among young chess players, setting a high standard for future competitions.