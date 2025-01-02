Nitish and Tejashwi’s Viral Photo: A New Chapter in Bihar Politics?

A recent photograph of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav has reignited speculation about potential shifts in the state’s political landscape. The image, which has gone viral, shows CM Nitish Kumar extending his hand to hold Tejashwi’s while smiling warmly. In response, Tejashwi is seen greeting him with folded hands as Nitish Kumar pats his shoulder.

This photo, reportedly from the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor of Bihar, Arif Mohammed Khan, has sparked discussions about the evolving dynamics in Bihar’s politics.

The photo’s timing is significant, as it surfaced amidst heightened political temperatures following statements made by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav about Nitish Kumar earlier in the day.

What Did Lalu Prasad Yadav Say About Nitish Kumar?

Recently, Lalu Yadav remarked that his doors are open for Nitish Kumar and that Nitish, too, should keep his options open. “If Nitish wants to join us, why won’t we welcome him?” he said, fueling speculation about a potential political realignment in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Statement Adds to Speculation

Hours before the photo emerged, Tejashwi Yadav commented on his father’s statement, downplaying its significance. “The statement was only to calm the media; it should not be taken seriously,” Tejashwi said. However, his remarks have sparked a new round of debate, with many questioning if everything is fine within the RJD.

NDA Stronghold Intact, Says Lalan Singh

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader and Union Minister Lalan Singh dismissed the speculation. “Lalu Ji is free to say what he wants; it’s his opinion. But we, as JD(U), are firmly with the NDA and will continue to remain so,” he said.

Political Significance of the Photograph

The interaction between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav has raised eyebrows, especially given Lalu Yadav’s recent overtures toward Nitish. Some analysts see this as a friendly gesture amid shifting political equations, while others view it as mere courtesy at a public event. Regardless, the image has provided fresh fodder for discussions about a possible thaw in relations between JD(U) and RJD.

With this photo and the ensuing political developments, the question remains: Is Bihar’s political stage set for yet another dramatic turn? Only time will tell.