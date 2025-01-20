Nitish Kumar Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Here Are the Details

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna on Monday, marking an important moment ahead of the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC).

The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan, where Speaker Birla, along with other dignitaries, gathered upon the invitation of Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

A Warm Welcome by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister and leader of the Janata Dal (United), personally drove to the Raj Bhavan to welcome the senior BJP leader.

The meeting between Kumar and Birla highlighted the collaborative spirit of Indian democracy, showcasing the mutual respect shared among leaders despite their differing political affiliations.

Speaker Om Birla later shared a picture of the meeting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his gratitude for Kumar’s warm hospitality. In his post, Birla wrote:

“Before attending the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at the Bihar legislature, met the honourable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji. Was touched by his warm hospitality.”

Guard of Honour by Bihar Police’s Mahila Battalion

Speaker Om Birla also expressed his admiration for the impressive guard of honour presented by the “Mahila Battalion” of the Bihar Police.

This special unit, comprising women personnel, left a lasting impression on the Lok Sabha Speaker, who commended their discipline and professionalism.

In a post on X, Birla shared pictures of the guard of honour and praised the contributions of women in the police force. He wrote:

“Salutations to the Nari Shakti (women power) of Bihar! It is for the third time, after a long gap of 43 years, that the AIPOC is being held in Patna. I hope this conference will help strengthen and enrich our parliamentary traditions.”

Significance of the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

The 85th AIPOC is a landmark event in India’s parliamentary history. Being held in Patna after 43 years, the conference underscores Bihar’s significant role in the evolution of India’s legislative practices.

The event provides a platform for presiding officers from 56 legislatures across the country to discuss procedural reforms, exchange ideas, and enhance the efficiency of legislative bodies.

Bihar’s Growing Role in Parliamentary Traditions

Bihar has hosted the AIPOC on two previous occasions, first in 1964 and later in 1982. Hosting the 85th edition of this prestigious conference reflects Bihar’s importance in the parliamentary traditions of India.

It also offers an opportunity to showcase the state’s legislative framework and its contributions to strengthening democracy in the country.

Collaboration and Hospitality on Display

The meeting between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Om Birla is emblematic of the spirit of collaboration that the AIPOC seeks to foster among India’s legislative leaders.

Birla’s acknowledgment of Kumar’s hospitality and the warm reception by the state further underline Bihar’s commitment to hosting this high-profile event with grace and efficiency.