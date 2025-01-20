Om Birla Inaugurates 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna

New Delhi: Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, inaugurated the prestigious 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna.

The event, being held at the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s extended building, is a significant milestone in India’s parliamentary history and highlights Bihar’s growing prominence in legislative collaboration.

This marks the third time Bihar is hosting this important conference, the previous one being held 43 years ago in 1982.

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is a crucial platform for legislative leaders from across the nation to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and learn from each other’s experiences.

The conference provides an opportunity for presiding officers from 56 state legislatures to come together and discuss legislative practices, procedural reforms, and improvements in governance.

Historic Significance of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

The conference has a rich legacy dating back to 1921 when it was first organized in Shimla. Since then, it has been held regularly, serving as a forum for the exchange of ideas on legislative procedures and fostering cooperation among India’s legislative bodies.

The first conference in Bihar took place on January 6, 1964, under the leadership of the then Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker, Lakshmi Narayan Sudhanshu.

https://twitter.com/ombirlakota/status/1881249069622071504

Bihar’s selection to host the 85th edition of the conference underscores the state’s vital role in the evolution of India’s parliamentary traditions.

Hosting the conference for the third time reaffirms Bihar’s importance in India’s legislative landscape and its contribution to the country’s political and parliamentary framework.

Key Highlights of the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

The event is being held in the central hall of the extended building of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, providing an ideal setting for the gathering of such influential figures.

The conference is divided into two main sessions. The preliminary session, which is open to the press, will take place until 1:30 PM, followed by lunch. The second session, which is reserved exclusively for presiding officers, will begin at 2:30 PM.

A group photograph session will take place in the southern part of the portico of the extended building, allowing for a memorable moment in the history of Bihar’s legislative practices.

The Role of Presiding Officers in India’s Legislative System

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference is not only a chance to foster collaboration but also an essential opportunity to review and refine the rules of procedure that govern legislative proceedings.

Although the Parliament and state legislatures share broadly similar rules, each state and legislature may have unique procedural practices, which are examined and discussed during the conference. This diversity helps promote mutual learning and the adoption of best practices across the nation.

The exchange of ideas among presiding officers helps strengthen legislative processes, ultimately contributing to more efficient governance at the state and national levels.

By providing a platform for legislative leaders to share their knowledge and experiences, the conference plays a key role in enhancing the functioning of India’s legislative bodies.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra: Visit to Supaul for Development Review and Project Launches

Bihar’s Role in India’s Parliamentary History

Bihar’s long-standing involvement in India’s parliamentary system makes it an essential player in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference offers a unique opportunity for the state to showcase its legislative framework, culture, and contributions to India’s democratic traditions.

As the conference unfolds in Patna, it reflects the ongoing evolution of India’s parliamentary practices and the growing significance of Bihar in this process.

The event serves as a testament to Bihar’s historical and ongoing role in nurturing the spirit of legislative cooperation and innovation.