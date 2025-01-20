Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra: Visit to Supaul for Development Review and Project Launches

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Supaul today as part of his ongoing Pragati Yatra.

This visit is an integral part of his initiative to accelerate the implementation of development programs across the state. During the visit, CM Kumar will review various development projects and lay the foundation for over 200 schemes worth a total of Rs 289 crore.

The visit is also aimed at assessing the progress of key infrastructure and public welfare projects in the region.

Key Highlights of CM Nitish Kumar’s Supaul Visit

The Pragati Yatra, a state-wide program that involves the Chief Minister visiting one district each day, serves as a platform for him to directly oversee development work, inaugurate new projects, and lay the groundwork for future schemes.

Today’s visit to Supaul will see the inauguration of 52 schemes worth Rs 163.84 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 134.22 crore. In total, CM Kumar will oversee 210 development projects in Supaul, with a combined value of Rs 289 crore.

Security and Logistics Arrangements

Authorities in Supaul have implemented stringent security measures in preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit. Three helipads have been constructed in strategic locations to facilitate CM Kumar’s arrival and movements throughout the district.

The security arrangements are in line with the importance of the visit, ensuring both the safety of the dignitaries and the smooth operation of the event.

CM Kumar’s Detailed Itinerary

The Chief Minister’s visit will begin with his arrival at the Bakaur helipad by helicopter, followed by a visit to Triveniganj block where he will arrive at the helipad near the Baghla River.

Afterward, he will proceed to the district headquarters in Supaul, where he will take part in a review meeting at the district Collectorate. After concluding his engagements in Supaul, CM Nitish Kumar will depart from the ITI Ground helipad to return to Patna.

Focus of Pragati Yatra and Ongoing Development

The Pragati Yatra is not just a ceremonial visit but an active assessment of various ongoing projects. This initiative reflects CM Kumar’s focus on accelerating the pace of infrastructure development and social welfare schemes in Bihar.

The Chief Minister dedicates one day to each district, evaluating the status of developmental schemes, meeting with officials, and inspecting key projects.

This proactive approach allows him to ensure that critical projects are completed on time and that there is minimal disruption to the development process.

Previous Pragati Yatra Visit: Begusarai

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Nitish Kumar visited Begusarai on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 641 projects worth a total of Rs 563 crore.

During the visit, he focused on inspecting the ongoing developmental projects, with a particular emphasis on the healthcare sector and infrastructure development.

Among the significant inaugurations was the opening of a 75-bed sub-divisional hospital in the Majahaul block and a new circle office building in the Begusarai block.

Additionally, the Chief Minister took time to review the progress of ongoing initiatives and engaged with local officials to address any concerns or bottlenecks in project implementation.

Political and Developmental Significance of the Yatra

The Pragati Yatra has taken on increased political significance ahead of the Bihar Legislative Elections, which are expected later this year.

As part of his election strategy, CM Nitish Kumar is using the yatra to showcase the government’s development agenda, especially in rural areas and smaller towns.

The visits allow him to highlight the progress made under his leadership, while also addressing local concerns and gathering feedback from residents.

This is especially important as Bihar continues to focus on improving its infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public welfare systems.

Development Focus Areas in Supaul

During today’s visit, CM Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and review several important schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic fabric of Supaul. Key areas of focus include: