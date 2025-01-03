Northern Railway Announces Timings for Katra-Srinagar Train Route

Jammu: Northern Railway has officially announced the train timings for the Katra-Srinagar route, which is expected to be inaugurated after January 20. The new route promises to provide convenient and swift travel between the two destinations, with several trains operating daily.

Vande Bharat Express Timings

The Vande Bharat Express will offer a fast and efficient option for travelers. The train will depart from Katra at 8:10 a.m. and arrive in Srinagar at 11:20 a.m. On the return journey, the Vande Bharat will depart from Srinagar at 12:45 p.m., reaching Katra at 3:55 p.m.

Mail Express Timings

The Mail Express will run twice a day from Katra. The first train will depart at 9:50 a.m., reaching Srinagar at 1:10 p.m., while the second will depart at 3:00 p.m. and arrive at 6:20 p.m. For the return journey, the Mail Express will depart from Srinagar at 8:55 a.m., arriving in Katra at 12:05 p.m. The second run will depart at 3:10 p.m. and reach Katra by 6:30 p.m.

Special Train Service from Delhi

Additionally, the Vande Bharat Express will operate a special service from Delhi, departing at 7:00 p.m. and arriving in Srinagar at 8:00 a.m. This service is expected to offer enhanced connectivity to the region.

Engineering Marvel: The Chenab Rail Bridge

The Katra-Srinagar route is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Batamulla Rail Link (USBRL), which is known for its challenging and ambitious engineering feats. A highlight of the project is the Chenab Rail Bridge, a steel and concrete arch bridge spanning the Chenab River at an impressive height of 359 meters (1,178 feet). This makes it the world’s highest rail bridge and the highest arch bridge in the world.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu, was fully completed and inaugurated in August 2022. The bridge is considered a marvel of modern engineering and a significant achievement for the region.

A Game-Changer for the Kashmir Valley

The USBRL project, particularly the Katra-Srinagar link, is expected to be a game-changer for the region. It will boost tourism, trade, horticulture, and education, while transforming the way people travel to the Kashmir Valley. The rail link offers a vital connection for millions of people living in the landlocked valley, opening up new opportunities for development and connectivity.

The new train services are set to provide a significant improvement in travel to Kashmir, making it more accessible and enhancing the overall travel experience.