Notice Issued to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Communal Remarks in Varanasi

Hyderabad: In a recent development, a notice is set to be issued to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi following accusations of making communal remarks during a public gathering in Varanasi. The notice will be served by an additional returning officer on behalf of the district election officer.

The complaint was lodged by BJP legal cell convenor Shashank Shekhar Tripathi from the Kashi region, who raised concerns with the Election Commission regarding Owaisi’s purported statements during a PDM Nyay Morcha meeting on April 25.

Confirming the receipt of the complaint, Additional Returning Officer Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Patel stated that after an initial investigation, it was determined that a notice should be issued to Owaisi.

During the said meeting, Owaisi reportedly made controversial remarks, including assertions regarding the death of Mukhtar Ansari in judicial custody, referring to him as a “martyr” who “never dies.” He further criticized the BJP government for failing in its responsibility to protect individuals like Ansari.

Owaisi’s speech also saw sharp criticisms directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Accusing Yadav of maintaining close ties with Modi’s administration, Owaisi questioned the sincerity of their political alliances.

The issuance of the notice underscores the heightened scrutiny surrounding political discourse in the run-up to the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for responsible and respectful communication from all parties involved.