Notorious ‘Dhar Gang’ Spotted in Sangareddy, Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Hyderabad: The infamous Dhar gang from Madhya Pradesh, known for their ruthless methods, was spotted in a village near Sangareddy town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three members of the gang were seen in Tallapally village, under the jurisdiction of Sangareddy rural police station. Clad in vests and trousers, they were observed walking barefoot, holding their footwear in their hands. CCTV footage from the village captured the gang checking doors and windows of houses as they moved through the area.

In a recent incident, the burglars reportedly snatched a gold chain from a woman while she was asleep. Earlier, the police also detected the gang’s presence in Sangareddy town, with CCTV visuals capturing their movements in Basveshwar Nagar. The rural police suspect that the same gang is responsible for a theft in Ismailkhanpet village a few days ago.

The gang’s activities have heightened the alert level among the entire Sangareddy police force. Authorities are closely monitoring the gang, which has been linked to numerous robberies across the three Commissionerates in Hyderabad over the past few months. The police have urged residents to remain vigilant as the notorious gang remains on the prowl.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately as the police work to apprehend the gang and prevent further incidents.