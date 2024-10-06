NSA invites applications for latest Computer Software Courses Online Training

Hyderabad: The National Skill Academy has invited online applications from all over Telangana State for its Government of India Certified latest Computer Software Courses Online Training.

The program offers a unique opportunity for Inter Pass, Engineering, Degree, PG, MBA and, Polytechnic Diploma studying & completed students to enhance their skills in the latest IT and Computer software technologies.

Applicants can choose from a variety of courses, Diploma in Software Engineering, PG Diploma in Software Engineering, Master Program in Software Engineering and more than 100 plus latest Computer Software Certification courses that every student should learn to excel in the field of computer software like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Ethical Hacking, Computer Forensics, AWS DevOps Engineering, R Programming, Deep Learning, AWS Solution Architect, Power BI, Game Developing, Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, Python, Mission learning, and so on, online training is given through e-learning, after the training, exams are conducted and a government approved certificate is awarded. These courses have durations ranging from 2 months to 6 months, providing ample opportunity to learn deep into the fascinating subject.

A special aspect of the program is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, are entitled to get 80% Subsidy in the form of course fee reduction under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognizing their expertise in the subject. After completion of the above software courses, students have excellent career opportunities both in India and abroad.

Online Application website: www.nationalskillacademy.in

For details contact Sai Sreemaan Reddy, Program Co-ordinator on Phone No 9505800050.