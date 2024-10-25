October 31 or November 1: Which Date Should You Celebrate Diwali This Year?

Hyderabad: Diwali, one of India’s most cherished festivals, approaches with a unique twist this year as the exact date of celebration has created some uncertainty. Traditionally celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, Diwali 2024 presents a rare scenario where the Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) begins at 3:55 p.m. on October 31 and extends until 6:15 p.m. on November 1.

This overlapping Amavasya timing has led to differing views on when to observe Diwali. Following an assembly of over 150 Hindu scholars in Indore, it was suggested that November 1 be considered the primary day of celebration. However, some experts support observing the festival on October 31, as that evening coincides with the new moon night, a particularly auspicious time for Diwali rituals.

Diwali 2024 Key Dates:

October 29 : Dhanteras

: Dhanteras October 30 : Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi)

: Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) October 31/November 1 : Main Diwali celebration

: Main Diwali celebration November 2 : Goverdhan Puja

: Goverdhan Puja November 3: Bhai Dooj

In light of this rare Amavasya timing, many families may choose to celebrate Diwali across both October 31 and November 1, extending the joy of the festival. This year’s celebrations will last six days, offering ample opportunity for festive observance.