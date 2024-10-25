Pan India

October 31 or November 1: Which Date Should You Celebrate Diwali This Year?

Traditionally celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, Diwali 2024 presents a rare scenario where the Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) begins at 3:55 p.m. on October 31 and extends until 6:15 p.m. on November 1.

Syed Mubashir25 October 2024 - 15:35
October 31 or November 1: Which Date Should You Celebrate Diwali This Year?
October 31 or November 1: Which Date Should You Celebrate Diwali This Year? (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Diwali, one of India’s most cherished festivals, approaches with a unique twist this year as the exact date of celebration has created some uncertainty. Traditionally celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, Diwali 2024 presents a rare scenario where the Amavasya Tithi (new moon phase) begins at 3:55 p.m. on October 31 and extends until 6:15 p.m. on November 1.

This overlapping Amavasya timing has led to differing views on when to observe Diwali. Following an assembly of over 150 Hindu scholars in Indore, it was suggested that November 1 be considered the primary day of celebration. However, some experts support observing the festival on October 31, as that evening coincides with the new moon night, a particularly auspicious time for Diwali rituals.

Diwali 2024 Key Dates:

  • October 29: Dhanteras
  • October 30: Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi)
  • October 31/November 1: Main Diwali celebration
  • November 2: Goverdhan Puja
  • November 3: Bhai Dooj

In light of this rare Amavasya timing, many families may choose to celebrate Diwali across both October 31 and November 1, extending the joy of the festival. This year’s celebrations will last six days, offering ample opportunity for festive observance.

Tags
Syed Mubashir25 October 2024 - 15:35

Related Articles

Aadhaar Card Not Valid for Age Verification, Rules Supreme Court

Aadhaar Card Not Valid for Age Verification, Rules Supreme Court

25 October 2024 - 15:59
Soldier injured in J&K terrorist attack succumbs, toll mounts to 5

Soldier injured in J&K terrorist attack succumbs, toll mounts to 5

25 October 2024 - 13:58
NEET PG 2024 hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET PG 2024 hearing in Supreme Court today

25 October 2024 - 10:00
Supreme Court Rejects Contempt Petition Related to Demolition Actions

Supreme Court Rejects Contempt Petition Related to Demolition Actions

24 October 2024 - 19:21
Back to top button