Odisha: Two minor siblings charred to death in gas cylinder explosion

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, two minor siblings were charred to death in a cooking gas explosion at Balarampur village, under Kurunti GP of Rajnagar police station in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Thursday.

Police said the two minors, identified as 11-year-old Anupama Sahani and her eight-year-old younger brother Rishi Sahani, were killed when their thatched house was engulfed in flames following the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder.

The two deceased children of Sumant Sahani were studying in 5th grade and 3rd grade at Balarampur Primary School.

According to the police, the children’s mother was preparing a meal in the kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded, and the entire thatched house was quickly engulfed in flames, leading to the tragic death of the two minor children.

Firefighters later reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The police then seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy.

Kendrapara District Collector, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, and SP Siddharth Kataria rushed to the spot and provided Rs 30,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the mother of the deceased children.

The local sarpanch sanctioned Rs 6,000 under the Harishchandra Yojana, while the BDO provided Rs 5,000 to the family of the deceased.