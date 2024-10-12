Telangana

Officials Remove BRS Flex Banners in Medchal, Party Workers Express Outrage

BRS workers were left angered by the removal, calling it an unjust act. The flexes were meant to convey Dasara festival wishes and were removed without prior notice, sparking outrage among the party’s supporters.

Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 16:04
Officials Remove BRS Flex Banners in Medchal, Party Workers Express Outrage
Officials Remove BRS Flex Banners in Medchal, Party Workers Express Outrage

In a controversial move, officials in Medchal town removed flex banners of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party that were put up ahead of the Vijayadashami celebrations. The banners, which conveyed greetings to former minister Mallareddy, were installed as part of the Ravana Dahan event, where he was expected to attend as the chief guest.

BRS workers were left angered by the removal, calling it an unjust act. The flexes were meant to convey Dasara festival wishes and were removed without prior notice, sparking outrage among the party’s supporters.

The BRS activists condemned the action, labeling it as an insult to the party and accusing the authorities of deliberately targeting the flexes for political reasons. They demanded an explanation and warned of protests if such actions continue in the future.

The incident has led to tension in the area, with BRS workers calling for a response from local authorities regarding the removal of the banners during the festive season.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 16:04

Related Articles

CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Multiple Development Projects in Kondareddypally

CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Multiple Development Projects in Kondareddypally

12 October 2024 - 18:56
Forest Officers Allegedly Hold Liquor Party with Suspected Wildlife Meat in Jagtial Forest

Forest Officers Allegedly Hold Liquor Party with Suspected Wildlife Meat in Jagtial Forest

12 October 2024 - 17:04
R.S. Praveen Kumar Counters Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Gurukul Schools

R.S. Praveen Kumar Counters Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Gurukul Schools

12 October 2024 - 15:04
Telangana Government Enforces Ban on Layout Registrations in 'Hamda' Limits

Telangana Government Enforces Ban on Layout Registrations in ‘Hamda’ Limits

11 October 2024 - 23:47
Back to top button