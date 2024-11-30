Old City Hyderabad’s Caste Census Remains Incomplete as Telangana’s Deadline Passes

Hyderabad: The caste census initiated by the Congress government in Telangana on November 6 concluded today, November 30. However, several areas, particularly in Old City Hyderabad and other urban regions, remain partially or completely unsurveyed. This raises the question of whether the government will extend the survey deadline to cover the remaining households.

Incomplete Data and Public Reluctance

Reports indicate that in many places, citizens have refrained from sharing complete details with survey teams. In several cases, only partial information was provided, which was subsequently uploaded online, putting the effectiveness of the survey into question.

In rural areas, the survey and data upload progressed relatively smoothly, whereas urban areas showed significant delays. Limited public awareness and engagement further hampered progress. In some areas, the survey process didn’t even begin, while in others, incomplete data was collected.

Challenges Faced by Survey Teams

According to survey staff, most individuals provided only basic details such as land ownership, loans, caste, and family information. However, details like income, livestock, and political affiliations were often withheld.

“We are trying to convince people but are not insisting on all the details. We are recording whatever information they are willing to share. Many forms with incomplete data are being uploaded online,” said an official.

In urban areas, reluctance was even more pronounced. While residents shared basic details like Aadhaar numbers and family information, crucial details like caste and income were often left out.

Teachers deployed as enumerators also faced significant challenges. Residents in both rural and urban areas frequently questioned them about the implementation of “six guarantees” and the status of “Praja Palana” applications collected last December, adding to the enumerators’ difficulties.

Current Survey Status

As of Thursday, data from 39,51,469 households had been uploaded online, leaving 6,59,839 households still to be surveyed.

Among the districts, Mulugu led with 82.5% data uploaded, followed by Yadadri Bhongir at 74.2%, and Siddipet at 64.5%. In the GHMC limits, 81.5% of the survey had been completed, but data from 4,54,240 households was yet to be collected.

Local Body Elections on the Horizon

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the notification for Gram Panchayat elections may be issued around Sankranti, with elections likely to be conducted in February. Reports indicate that ballot voting might be adopted for the polls, which are expected to be held in three phases.

Additionally, it is being considered to allow individuals with more than two children to contest the elections, deviating from the existing regulation. Proposals to establish five Gram Panchayats under each Mandal are also under review and may be discussed during the upcoming Assembly session, starting December 9.

Future Course of Action

The caste survey aimed to collect comprehensive socio-economic data across Telangana. However, public reluctance, inadequate planning, and time constraints have posed challenges to its success. Whether the government will extend the survey deadline remains to be seen in the coming days.