Omar to proceed to Delhi to meet PM Modi on restoration of statehood to J&K

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will proceed to New Delhi in the coming days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Union Government to restore the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesperson said the Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Omar Abdullah passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form.

The restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said after the meeting.

The Cabinet authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister for restoration of statehood.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The newly formed J&K government had come under sharp criticism from various political parties for passing a resolution for the restoration of statehood in the Cabinet meeting and ignoring Article 370 and 35A.