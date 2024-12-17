“One Nation, One Election” Bill Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee

New Delhi: Intense activity was witnessed in the Lok Sabha today regarding the One Nation, One Election issue. Opposition leaders strongly opposed the bill, but after voting, it was presented in the lower house of Parliament.

During the voting on the One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha, 269 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favor, while 198 MPs voted against it. As a result, the bill failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority to pass. Following the vote, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal requested that the bill be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further deliberation. After consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghwal asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to send the bill for extensive discussions by the committee.

The Speaker approved the request, and the bill was thus referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Despite this move, the ruling party was unable to secure the required majority. The total votes cast in the Lok Sabha for this bill were 461, and a two-thirds majority of 307 votes was necessary, but the bill fell short by 44 votes. As a result, Congress MP Manickam Tagore declared the One Nation, One Election proposal a failure.

Voting Table for One Nation, One Election Bill in Lok Sabha:

Voting Result Votes In Favor 269 Against 198 Total Votes Cast 461 Required for Two-Thirds Majority 307 Votes Short 44

The bill has now been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination and recommendations.