OnePlus Unveils Bold Plans for 2025: Investing Rs 2,000 Crore Annually for India’s Tech Revolution

New Delhi: Global tech brand OnePlus is gearing up for a transformative 2025 in India with key innovations, localized features, and a robust commitment to customer service. The company has revealed its plans to introduce groundbreaking technology tailored specifically for the Indian market, marking the year as a milestone for the brand in the region.

OnePlus’s Strategic Investment in India

As a vital market for OnePlus, the company is heavily investing in India. OnePlus recently launched Project Starlight; a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing its presence in India. According to a company spokesperson, OnePlus plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore annually through 2027, focusing on three key areas: strengthening device durability, providing exceptional customer service, and developing features customized for Indian consumers.

India’s Growing Smartphone Market and OnePlus’s Role

India’s smartphone market achieved record-breaking growth in Q3 2024, with 5G smartphones capturing 81% of total shipments. This trend of premiumization and domestic manufacturing has positioned India as a crucial market for smartphone brands, and OnePlus is determined to capitalize on this momentum.

OnePlus also revealed plans for 2025 to build upon the success of its recent OnePlus 13 series launch. The company aims to continue introducing cutting-edge technology across all product categories, with a clear focus on innovation.

Project Starlight and India-Specific Features

One of the most significant aspects of Project Starlight is the introduction of a greenline worry-free solution for the OnePlus Community. The initiative includes enhanced display technology, stringent quality control, and a lifetime warranty against green line issues, which have been a concern for some Indian users due to climate challenges. The second-generation 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO 4.1, certified by DisplayMate with an A++ rating, is a part of this initiative.

As OnePlus continues to expand its footprint in India, the company’s commitment to improving device durability, customer service, and integrating India-specific features is at the heart of its strategy for 2025.

With ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond, OnePlus is positioning itself as a leader in the Indian market, combining innovation with a deep understanding of local needs. Project Starlight is set to make a lasting impact on the brand’s relationship with Indian consumers and further establish OnePlus as a key player in the country’s smartphone ecosystem.

Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus’s 2025 roadmap, as they continue to deliver exceptional devices and customer experiences to India.