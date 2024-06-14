Onions prices soar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent rise in onion prices, it has become difficult for many restaurants to provide them with dishes as maintenance costs are on the rise.

A month ago, the Retail onion prices, which were between Rs 20-30 per kg, are now almost double the price and are being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg.

According to reports, onions along with Biryani are currently not being served at several restaurants in Hyderabad.

In this context, a restaurant displayed a written message on the wall inside informing its customers that there are no onions and urged them to cooperate.

“There are no onions. Please cooperate with us,” reads a poster in a Hyderabad restaurant that has now gone viral.

“Onion prices have been limiting our operating budget in recent times and people will be very cooperative in such matters and they will understand the reasons for the non-availability of a course related to onion,” said a restaurant owner.

The price of onions in Hyderabad has gone up due to shortage of production owing to drought conditions in Maharashtra, which is the leading producer of onion in the country. Moreover, the slow government procurement to manage the buffer stock last month has led to the rise in the price of this onion.