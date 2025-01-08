US & Canada

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Accused of Sexual Abuse by Sister

Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, is facing a lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman, accusing him of sexually abusing her between the ages of three and nine.

San Francisco, CA – Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, is facing a lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman, accusing him of sexually abusing her between the ages of three and nine.

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that the abuse occurred repeatedly at their family home in Missouri. Annie claims the abuse caused “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression” and is seeking $75,000 in damages and a jury trial.

Sam Altman has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “utterly untrue.” In a statement released on X, he, along with his mother and younger brothers, expressed concern for Annie’s well-being and outlined their efforts to support her, including providing financial assistance and offering to purchase her a home.

The statement acknowledged Annie’s mental health challenges and stated that the family had “tried in many ways” to help her find stability. However, they criticized Annie’s continued demands for money and condemned her “deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims.”

This is not the first time Annie has publicly accused Sam Altman of abuse. In November 2021, she made similar allegations on X, claiming she experienced “sexual, physical, emotional, verbal, financial, and technological abuse” from her siblings.

The lawsuit has garnered significant media attention, given Sam Altman’s prominent role in the development of artificial intelligence and the groundbreaking success of ChatGPT. The legal proceedings are expected to unfold in the coming months.

