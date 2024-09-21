Hyderabad

Operation Dhoolpet: Special Drive Launched to Eradicate Drugs & Ganja

As part of the ongoing Operation Dhoolpet, Excise Police teams have conducted special raids to crack down on the illegal trade of drugs and ganja in the Dhoolpet area.

Fouzia Farhana
304 1 minute read
Operation Dhoolpet: Special Drive Launched to Eradicate Drugs & Ganja
Operation Dhoolpet: Special Drive Launched to Eradicate Drugs & Ganja

Hyderabad – As part of the ongoing Operation Dhoolpet, Excise Police teams have conducted special raids to crack down on the illegal trade of drugs and ganja in the Dhoolpet area.

Twelve teams from the Excise Department carried out surprise inspections across various locations in Dhoolpet, targeting drug peddlers and illegal activities related to narcotics.

This drive is aimed at eliminating the drug menace in the region and ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities. The operation will continue until the area is completely free from illegal drugs.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana
304 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hyderabad Rains Push Hussain Sagar Water Above Full Tank Level on Saturday

Hyderabad Rains Push Hussain Sagar Water Above Full Tank Level on Saturday

Telangana CM urges ITI to align courses with market needs

Telangana CM urges ITI to align courses with market needs

President's Visit to Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations

President’s Visit to Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations

Ponnam Prabhakar Assures Justice for Musi Flood Victims, Promises Double-Bedroom Houses

Ponnam Prabhakar Assures Justice for Musi Flood Victims, Promises Double-Bedroom Houses

Back to top button