Operation Dhoolpet: Special Drive Launched to Eradicate Drugs & Ganja

Hyderabad – As part of the ongoing Operation Dhoolpet, Excise Police teams have conducted special raids to crack down on the illegal trade of drugs and ganja in the Dhoolpet area.

Twelve teams from the Excise Department carried out surprise inspections across various locations in Dhoolpet, targeting drug peddlers and illegal activities related to narcotics.

This drive is aimed at eliminating the drug menace in the region and ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities. The operation will continue until the area is completely free from illegal drugs.