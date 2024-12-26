Opposition Leader Errolla Srinivas Arrested for Allegedly Disrupting Police Operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, BRS leader and former State SC and ST Commission chairman, Errolla Srinivas, was arrested early Thursday morning from his residence in West Marredpally. The arrest follows allegations of obstructing a police officer, the Jubilee Hills inspector, from performing his duties during an incident last month.

The police arrived at Srinivas’s residence at approximately 5 am to execute the arrest. However, according to BRS party members, no warrant or legal notice was provided prior to the arrest, which led to an altercation between the police and the BRS supporters present at his home.

Several BRS leaders and members of the party’s legal cell rushed to the scene to protest the actions of the police, demanding an arrest warrant. Despite the heated exchange, police were able to take Srinivas into custody and transport him to the local police station.

Allegations of Political Targeting

Srinivas and other party members have vehemently denied the charges, labeling the arrest as politically motivated. Speaking to the media, the BRS leader described his arrest as a deliberate attempt by the Congress government to stifle opposition voices. He accused the government of using law enforcement to intimidate and silence critics. Srinivas further questioned the necessity of such a pre-dawn arrest and accused the authorities of terrorizing his family by conducting the raid in the early hours.

Political Context and Previous Arrests

This arrest follows the earlier arrest of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who was also implicated in the same case. Reddy was arrested in connection with the alleged obstruction of the Jubilee Hills police inspector’s duties but was subsequently released on bail. The arrest of prominent BRS figures has raised concerns over the increasing tension between the ruling Congress party and opposition leaders in Telangana.

BRS Party’s Stand

The BRS party strongly condemned the arrest, with senior leaders expressing their outrage at the manner in which Srinivas was detained. The BRS has consistently accused the Congress government of making false promises and failing to deliver on its commitments to the people of Telangana. Party members have vowed to continue to challenge the government’s policies, with Srinivas asserting that he would not be deterred from raising his voice against the government’s failures.

The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest, and the investigation into the alleged obstruction is ongoing. Legal experts are closely monitoring the case, particularly the claims of due process not being followed during the arrest.

Impact on Telangana Politics

The arrest of Errolla Srinivas has further escalated the political tension in Telangana, with both parties likely to use the incident to galvanize support among their respective voter bases. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the unfolding legal proceedings and the reactions of key political figures in the state.