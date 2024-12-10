Opposition MPs Protest on Adani Issue in Parliament with Black ‘Jholas’

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs staged a protest on the Parliament premises today over the ongoing Adani issue, carrying black ‘jholas’ (bags) featuring caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani.

The bags were printed with the words “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai” on one side, sparking a visual demonstration of dissent against the alleged collusion between the two.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM, Left, and other parties, gathered in front of the Makar Dwar steps to raise slogans.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter, calling for greater scrutiny of the alleged ties between Modi and Adani.

The protest follows a series of similar demonstrations, with opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staging a mock ‘interview’ on Monday involving masks of Modi and Adani to highlight their grievances. During the protest on Monday, leaders raised slogans such as “Modi, Adani ek hain” (Modi and Adani are one) and “We want justice.”

Since the beginning of the winter session, the opposition has been vocal about the need for a JPC inquiry following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court. The Congress has argued that the indictment strengthens its demand for an investigation into the alleged “scams” involving the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has vehemently denied all allegations, calling them “baseless.”