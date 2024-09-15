Ordinance on HYDRAA Expected in a Month, Says Commissioner AV Ranganath

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is set to become a legal entity, with an ordinance expected to be issued within a month, according to Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Speaking at a CREDAI program on Friday, Ranganath emphasized that although HYDRAA was constituted through an executive order on July 19 this year under GOMs 99, it is legally recognized and will soon have its legal status reinforced by an ordinance.

He further explained that the groundwork for this ordinance is currently underway, with powers from various acts such as WALTA, Municipal, GHMC, and Irrigation Acts to be delegated to HYDRAA. “Once the policy document is approved in the cabinet, an ordinance will be drafted, and it will be tabled in the next Assembly session within six weeks to be passed as legislation,” Ranganath stated.

Addressing concerns over HYDRAA’s legality, which has been questioned in the High Court, the Commissioner clarified that many government bodies like the Planning Commission, Cabinet Secretariat, and Law Commission were also formed through executive orders. In Telangana, agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance and Enforcement were similarly constituted through government orders.

HYDRAA’s primary responsibilities include disaster management and asset protection. Ranganath highlighted that even minor rainfall results in waterlogging across 141 water points and 343 low-lying areas within the GHMC limits. Additionally, the agency focuses on protecting government assets such as lakes, nalas, parks, and public spaces designated in layouts.

“HYDRAA operates like a task force,” Ranganath clarified. “It does not issue notices but works in coordination with local authorities from the municipal, irrigation, and revenue departments to assist them in disaster response and asset protection.”

The upcoming ordinance will solidify HYDRAA’s role, ensuring it continues to function effectively in managing the city’s infrastructure and response to natural disasters.