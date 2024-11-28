Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal Gets Approval from GHMC Standing Committee

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee has given its approval for the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Goshamahal.

This approval includes the recommendation for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project, which will be developed on a 31.39-acre land currently occupied by various facilities.

These include police quarters, the Goshamahal bunk, and sports infrastructure such as the Nampally Ward 45 stadium, along with basketball and badminton courts.

This major development is part of a larger effort to modernize the hospital infrastructure, with plans to construct a new building on the site while preserving the historic and iconic heritage structure of the existing Osmania General Hospital.

The GHMC committee also took the opportunity to review and approve the income and expenditure related to the municipal corporation for the month of September. Additionally, it sanctioned medical reimbursements for corporators and set up a three-member panel to scrutinize medical bills.

The announcement to move forward with the new Osmania General Hospital building was made earlier this year, on August 3, by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The new facility will be built on 30 acres in Goshamahal, while the existing heritage structure will be restored. This plan has received mixed reactions, particularly from former footballers who once played on the iconic grounds currently set for redevelopment.

On October 27, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy confirmed that the state cabinet had approved the transfer of land from the Goshamahal police stadium for the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital campus. This marks a significant step in the overall plan to modernize healthcare services in the region, and the project is expected to cater to the growing medical needs of Hyderabad’s residents.

The History of Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital, one of Hyderabad’s most significant medical institutions, was established in 1925 following the city’s struggle with the bubonic plague in 1911.

In response to the public health crisis, the then Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to enhance the city’s infrastructure, including the development of healthcare facilities. The Osmania General Hospital was designed by renowned architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The hospital, along with several other prominent buildings like the High Court and City College, is a prime example of Osmania architecture, or the Indo-Saracenic style, which blends elements of Mughal, Persian, and Hindu architecture. The structure plays a crucial role in Hyderabad’s 20th-century architectural landscape and contributes significantly to the city’s riverscape and skyline.

The redevelopment project for Osmania General Hospital represents a balance between preserving the city’s heritage and addressing modern healthcare needs.

The plan to restore the historic building while constructing a new state-of-the-art medical facility reflects the city’s commitment to providing advanced healthcare services while honoring its rich architectural legacy.

As work progresses, the new Osmania General Hospital is expected to become a cornerstone of Hyderabad’s healthcare infrastructure, serving the city’s growing population and providing essential medical care for years to come.