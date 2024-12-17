Osmania Hospital’s New Building in Goshamahal Faces Opposition: Local Traders Demand Relocation

Hyderabad: The proposed construction of a new building for Osmania Hospital at the Goshamahal Stadium in Hyderabad has faced strong opposition from local traders and residents. In a meeting held by traders from Begum Bazaar, they urged the state government to withdraw the proposal for the construction of the hospital at the site.

A large number of traders and local citizens participated in the gathering, voicing their concerns about the impact of the new hospital. The protesters pointed out that Osmania Hospital is already located in their Goshamahal constituency, and they raised objections to the plan for building a new hospital on the stadium grounds. They highlighted the heavy traffic disruption that would result from the hospital’s construction, which could negatively affect the flow of business in the area.

Additionally, local residents expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the hospital, particularly the potential contamination of air and water due to waste generated by the facility. They called for the hospital to be constructed in a suburban area instead, arguing that it would be a more suitable location for a new healthcare facility.

The traders and residents emphasized that the development of the new hospital should consider the well-being of local businesses and the environment. They urged the state government to reconsider the plan and choose a more appropriate location in the city’s outskirts for the new building.