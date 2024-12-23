Osmania University Inter-College Men’s Hockey Championship 2024: Anwar-Ul-Uloom College Triumphs

Secunderabad: The Osmania University Intercollegiate Men’s Hockey Championship, held at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, concluded with Anwar-Ul-Uloom College emerging victorious. The championship, organized by the Neil Gogte Institute of Technology, saw intense competition among some of the best college hockey teams in the region.

Championship Results:

1st Place: Anwar-Ul-Uloom College

2nd Place: P.G. College, Secunderabad

3rd Place: A.V. College

Final Match Highlights:

Anwar-Ul-Uloom College dominated the final with a resounding 5 – 0 victory over P.G. College, Secunderabad. The match saw an impressive performance, with Mohammed Affan Khan playing a key role in the team’s success.

Goals Breakdown:

8th Minute: Mohammed Affan Khan

11th Minute: Mohammed Affan Khan

18th Minute: Shaik Aijaz Ali (Team Captain)

21st Minute: Mohammed Ali Khan

27th Minute: Mohammed Affan Khan

Closing Ceremony:

The Winner’s Trophy was presented to the Anwar-Ul-Uloom College Men’s Hockey Team by Sri C.R. Bheem Singh, General Secretary of the Telangana Hockey Association and a former International Hockey Player. His presence added prestige to the event.

The closing ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including:

Smt. Kalyani Singh, Treasurer, Telangana Hockey Association

Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education, Osmania University

Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary, BOC, IUT, Osmania University

Major Dr. Syed Siddiq Hasan, Physical Director

Other respected dignitaries

Event Summary:

The championship was a showcase of exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and teamwork. Anwar-Ul-Uloom College demonstrated unmatched dominance throughout the tournament. Their victory, driven by outstanding individual performances and cohesive team play, highlighted the importance of such events in promoting sports at the collegiate level. The championship not only celebrated athletic prowess but also underscored the role of sports in fostering teamwork and discipline among students.