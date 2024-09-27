Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship 2024: A Showcase of Talent

Secunderabad: The Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men and Women was successfully held on September 27 and 28, 2024, at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad. The event was organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, bringing together talented swimmers from various colleges.

In the Women’s category, Aastha Singh from Kasturba Gandhi College emerged as a standout performer, winning three gold medals. Her impressive timings included:

50 Meters Breast Stroke: 1st Place – Aastha Singh (Kasturba Gandhi College) – 45.22 Sec

1st Place – Aastha Singh (Kasturba Gandhi College) – 45.22 Sec 50 Meters Free Style: 1st Place – Aastha Singh (Kasturba Gandhi College) – 34.81 Sec

1st Place – Aastha Singh (Kasturba Gandhi College) – 34.81 Sec 100 Meters Breast Stroke: 1st Place – Aastha Singh (Kasturba Gandhi College) – 1:45.12 Sec

Other notable performances in the Women’s category included:

50 Meters Back Stroke: 1st Place – K. Sanjana (Villa Marie) – 44.36 Sec

1st Place – K. Sanjana (Villa Marie) – 44.36 Sec 100 Meters Breast Stroke: 2nd Place – D.M. Harshitha (Shyamala Devi) – 1:55.38 Sec

In the Men’s category, K. Manish Goud from St. Joseph College also shone brightly, securing three gold medals with his outstanding performances:

50 Meters Breast Stroke: 1st Place – K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) – 37.69 Sec

1st Place – K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) – 37.69 Sec 100 Meters Breast Stroke: 1st Place – K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) – 1:27.81 Sec

1st Place – K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) – 1:27.81 Sec 200 Meters Breast Stroke: 1st Place – K. Manish Goud (St. Joseph College) – 3:26.80 Sec

Other top competitors in the Men’s events included:

50 Meters Butterfly: 1st Place – B.V. Siddharth (MVSR) – 33.18 Sec

1st Place – B.V. Siddharth (MVSR) – 33.18 Sec 50 Meters Back Stroke: 1st Place – Akhil Lakkaraju (MECS) – 36.43 Sec

The championship not only highlighted individual talents but also fostered a spirit of sportsmanship among participants.

Photo Caption: K. Manish Goud from St. Joseph College celebrates his three gold medal victories alongside his father, Srinivas Goud, Assistant Director of Sports GHMC.