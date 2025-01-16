Over 1400 Cases of Electricity Theft Filed in Sambhal, 16 Mosques and 2 Madrasas Under Investigation (video)

In Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, a significant crackdown on electricity theft has led to the filing of over 1400 cases. The surge in action follows an incident at the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, when violence erupted during a survey ordered by the court. As a result, authorities intensified their efforts against illegal electricity consumption.

Among the cases filed, 16 mosques and 2 madrasas have been implicated in the theft. Vinod Kumar, the Superintendent Engineer, revealed the details of this large-scale operation to the media on Wednesday. He stated that so far, more than 1400 electricity theft cases have been registered, with 16 mosques and 2 madrasas being part of the investigations.

A total fine of ₹11 crore has been imposed for these offenses, with ₹20 lakh already collected. This crackdown has also led to new applications for legal electricity connections from 22 mosques and one church, highlighting the increasing awareness following the inspections. The authorities noted unusual load patterns during their inspections, especially between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., which led to further targeted raids.

संभल के बिजली माफियाओं की जड़ खोदी जा रही है।



सभी मस्जिदों में लाखों रुपये की बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी- सब की बिजली काटी गई, लाउडस्पीकर उतरवाये गये ।



एक निजी ‘बिजली सप्लाई सेंटर’ से चोरी की बिजली 300 घरों को सप्लाई की जा रही थी।



मिनी पाकिस्तान बने इन मोहल्लों में बिजली चेकिंग… pic.twitter.com/GLqWQ8w4Ac — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 14, 2024

In the last two days alone, 42 additional cases of electricity theft were filed. Prior to this, electricity theft charges were also filed against Ziaur Rehman, a Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Sambhal.