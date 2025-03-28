Over 200 Group-1 Posts Sold in Telangana? Massive Scam Rocks TSPSC!

In a major political outcry, serious allegations have been made regarding the Group-1 recruitment process in Telangana. Ashok, Chairman of Ashok Academy, has claimed that out of the 563 Group-1 posts, more than 200 have allegedly been sold through backdoor methods, sparking concerns of a large-scale scam.

Ashok alleged that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) itself has become a symbol of confusion and controversy. “If the all-India state topper could secure just 49.5% marks, how is it possible that over 250 candidates from Telangana scored more than 50% in the Group-1 mains? It’s highly suspicious,” he said.

He further stated that such high marks hint at possible manipulation, suggesting that answer scripts may have been leaked or candidates may have been helped during the exams. “Never in the history of Indian competitive exams have we seen this level of scoring,” he added.

Ashok demanded that all exam answer sheets be made public and called for a CBI inquiry into the matter. “Only then will the truth come out,” he said.

Criticizing the current Congress-led state government, Ashok claimed that they are taking credit for over 57,000 jobs given in Telangana, but in reality, only 12,000 official notifications were issued during their tenure. “The remaining jobs were all notified during the previous BRS government. The Congress has only distributed appointment letters, not created new jobs,” he alleged.

తెలంగాణలో గ్రూప్ 1 పోస్టులు అమ్ముకున్నారు



563 పోస్టులు ఉంటే 200లకు పైగా గ్రూప్ 1 పోస్టులు బ్యాక్ డోర్లో అమ్మేశారు



తెలంగాణ పబ్లిక్ సర్వీస్ కమిషన్ అంటేనే ఆగమాగం ఉంది



అల్ ఇండియా స్టేట్ టాపర్‌కి 49.5 శాతం మార్కులు వస్తే.. కానీ ఇక్కడ గ్రూప్ 1 మెయిన్స్‌లో 50 శాతం మార్కులు వచ్చిన… pic.twitter.com/weIwNwaUYe — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 28, 2025

He went on to criticize CM Revanth Reddy, calling him a “Chief Minister of appointments, not employment.” According to Ashok, Revanth is more focused on making announcements than delivering results. “He became CM through words and continues to rule using mere statements,” Ashok said.

He also questioned the CM’s educational qualifications, stating, “What’s the use of assigning the education portfolio to someone who doesn’t even hold a degree?”

Ashok concluded by asserting that in the last 15 months, the Congress government has done nothing for the unemployed youth of Telangana.