Over 8.5 Lakh Nashik Beneficiaries Yet to Complete e-KYC for Free Ration Scheme

In a recent move, the Central Government extended the deadline for e-KYC registration under the National Food Security Scheme until April 30, 2025. Despite the extension, a large number of beneficiaries in Nashik district have still not completed the mandatory registration.

As of now, over 8.53 lakh beneficiaries in the district are at risk of being excluded from receiving free ration starting May 1, if they fail to complete their e-KYC process in time.

Free Ration Distribution at Risk for Inactive Beneficiaries

The scheme offers free food grains every month to families holding Antyodaya and Priority Ration Cards through fair price shops. To streamline the distribution system and eliminate irregularities, the government has made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries.

Out of 7.98 lakh ration cards in the district, covering 38.57 lakh beneficiaries, nearly 30.04 lakh have completed e-KYC. However, the remaining 8.53 lakh individuals are yet to update their information.

Technical Issues and Low Awareness Hampering Progress

Although the government has allowed time until the end of April, many beneficiaries have not completed their e-KYC due to lack of awareness and frequent technical glitches in e-POS (Electronic Point of Sale) machines used at ration shops. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has warned that ration supplies may be stopped for those who miss the deadline.

Statewide Status: 73.35% Beneficiaries Completed e-KYC

Statewide, there are 6.87 crore registered beneficiaries under the Antyodaya and Priority category. Of these, only 5.39 crore have completed their e-KYC, representing 73.35% compliance. That leaves 1.83 crore beneficiaries yet to register.

‘Mera-KYC’ App Launched to Ease the Process

To address the issue of server downtime and technical problems at ration shops, the government has introduced the ‘Mera-KYC’ mobile application. This app allows ration card holders to complete their e-KYC from the comfort of their homes. Beneficiaries are required to fill in all necessary details to validate their identity and continue receiving benefits.