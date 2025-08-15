Owaisi slams PM Modi for praising RSS in Independence Day speech

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for glorifying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his Independence Day address, calling it an insult to the freedom struggle.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi alleged that the RSS and its ideological allies “served as British foot soldiers” and “never joined the fight for independence,” adding that they “hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British.”

“PM Modi has once again reminded us why it is necessary to learn real history and honour the real heroes. If we don’t, the day isn’t far when cowardice will be sold to us as the highest form of bravery. RSS rejects the values of inclusive nationalism that motivated our freedom fighters,” he wrote.

Owaisi accused the Hindutva ideology of being exclusionary and contrary to the values of the Constitution. “Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak; why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?” he questioned.

The Hyderabad MP further said that while China remains India’s biggest external threat, “the greater danger lies within — the hate and division spread by the Sangh Parivar.” He urged people to defeat such forces to truly safeguard the country’s freedom.