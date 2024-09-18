P N RAO, 100-Year-Old Bespoke Tailoring Legacy, Opens Flagship Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: P N RAO, a heritage fashion brand with a 100-year-old legacy from Bengaluru, has opened its flagship store in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across South India.

Known as the finest men’s suit maker in the country, P N RAO now offers its bespoke tailoring and fine clothing services to the quality-conscious fashion lovers of the city. Located in the prime area of Jubilee Hills, this is P N RAO’s 8th store in South India.

The grand opening was officiated by Shri Machender Pishe, along with partners Ketan Pishe and Naveen Pishe, representing the second and third generation of the family business. Speaking on the occasion, Ketan Pishe, Partner at P N RAO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Hyderabad is a vibrant, fashion-conscious city with an emerging young and quality-conscious population. We believe the city needs a store like P N RAO, and we are excited to cater to the discerning fashion needs of Hyderabad and Telangana.”

A highlight of P N RAO’s bespoke experience is the introduction of an exclusive Suit Concierge service, a first-of-its-kind offering in men’s fine suiting. This service allows customers to schedule private appointments with a relationship executive, ensuring a fully dedicated and personalized experience. From fabric consultations to tailored fittings, the Suit Concierge provides an individualized approach that elevates the shopping journey for each client.

Naveen Pishe, Partner at P N RAO, added, “Our new store in Hyderabad is a precursor to many more to come in Telangana. We aim to make it the preferred fashion destination for the city and the entire state, catering to customers with an eye for fine taste.” He also shared the brand’s expansion plans, which include expanding across the country through a franchisee model while maintaining complete control over the quality of customer care.

The store is also introducing innovative 3D visualization technology, allowing customers to scan garments on a model and visualize how a particular fabric will look on themselves before making a purchase. This feature is designed to enhance the customer experience, offering a modern twist to classic tailoring.

P N RAO offers suits in three broad categories: Ready-To-Wear, Designer Made-To-Measure, and Classic Bespoke Tailoring. The store aims to cater to a wide range of customer preferences with well-rounded offerings in each segment.

About P N RAO: Established in 1923 by Late Shri Pishe Narayan Rao, P N RAO began by serving British officers and high-ranking ladies with stylized, customized perfection. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with class and quality, expanding its presence with stores across Bangalore and Chennai. Known for revolutionizing men’s tailoring in the post-independence era, P N RAO has set trends in ‘ready-to-wear’ clothing and operates one of the largest tailoring facilities in the country, powered by solar energy.

With its entry into Hyderabad, P N RAO continues to blend tradition and contemporary innovation, offering the city’s discerning fashion audience a touch of elegance and sophistication. The store is already generating excitement, having received over 150 inquiries, and is poised to become a favorite among fashion enthusiasts in the region.