Pak announces schedule to host int’l cricket series

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the details of the upcoming home international season to be held in 2024 and 2025, including Test series as well as a tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series.

The PCB said in a statement that the country would host a tri-nation ODI series after 21 years, which will feature the national teams of South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The tri-nation ODI series is scheduled for February 2025 with all matches being played in the country’s eastern city of Multan.

In addition to the tri-nation series, Pakistan’s home international season is filled with seven high-profile Test matches to be played by the host side against Bangladesh, England, and the West Indies.

Bangladesh will be the first to visit Pakistan, playing two matches in August and September this year, said the PCB.

England’s side will tour to feature in three matches against the host side in October, followed by West Indies for two matches against Pakistan in January 2025.

The 2025 series will also mark the first visit of the West Indies to Pakistan since November 2006, when Brian Lara captained the side against Inzamam-ul-Haq-led Pakistan team.