Pak: Jamaat-i-Islami calls off sit-in on costly electricity

Islamabad: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday called off its proposed two-week sit-in after reaching an agreement with the Pakistan government to form a task force to solve issues with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), reduce electricity costs, and slash salaried class taxes, media reports said.

The announcement was made following the conclusion of the fifth session of negotiations between the two parties at the location of JI’s rallies, Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, said a report in the Dawn.

JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated that the party was deferring rather than ending the sit-in, warning that if the government failed to honour its promises, his party would follow through and hold another sit-in.

The task force established as a result of the agreement is anticipated to complete its report within one and a half months and present it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Liaqat Baloch, JI’s naib emir, addressed attendees alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, announcing that the government has agreed to satisfy JI demands following a 14-day labour sit-in.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that both the government and the JI were dedicated to delivering relief to the public, including plans to lower electricity bills soon.