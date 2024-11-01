Pakala Raju Appears for Hearing at Chevella Excise Department Office

Pakala Raju attended a scheduled hearing today at the Chevella Excise Department office as part of an ongoing investigation. Raju, who has been cooperating with authorities, appeared promptly and engaged with officials, reportedly answering a series of detailed questions and providing necessary documentation as requested.

According to sources, the investigation pertains to alleged regulatory discrepancies, though the exact nature of the case remains undisclosed. Raju’s appearance comes amid increased scrutiny by excise officials who have ramped up their efforts to enforce compliance across the region.

The hearing today is part of a broader effort by the department to ensure strict adherence to regulatory guidelines and transparency within the industry.

The Excise Department is expected to analyze the information presented during Raju’s hearing as it considers any potential legal actions or requirements for compliance adjustments. Further details regarding the case and potential outcomes are anticipated in the coming weeks as the investigation progresses.