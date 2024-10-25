Pakistan avenging us for not joining them: Farooq on Baramulla terror attack

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday put Pakistan responsible for the Baramulla terror attack and said they are avenging us for not joining them.

“Are Pakistan avenging us for not joining them”, Farooq told media in Srinagar reacting to the Baramulla terror attack in which two army personnel and two porters were killed on Thursday. Three others were also injured in the attack.

“I have seen terror attacks going on in Kashmir for the past 30 years and still happening”, Farooq said and added, “These attacks were also happening in the past and also happening during the governor’s rule who is still holding the powers”.

“Almighty knows when these terror attacks will stop”, he asks.

“We have been ruined by these attacks.. the society has suffered…poverty grows day by day. Does Pakistan not witnessing it”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asks.

“Does Pakistan avenge us for not joining them”, he said and added “How long such attacks will take place”, he said.

Farooq urged Pakistan to stop these terror attacks. “You have been destroyed and also ruining us along with”, the NC leader said adding “Stop this…enough is enough..so many innocent people have been martyred..how long the people will sacrifice their lives”.

“Leave us alone and let us redress the grievances facing people here in Jammu and Kashmir”, Farooq asserted adding “There is unemployment and poverty. ..Let us do the work for the people to address their issues”.

Farooq warned Pakistan “The time will come a big war will erupt that will destroy everything, if such attacks are not stopped. They should see what is happening in Ukraine, what is happening in Sham, Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon these days, and how the destruction is happening there….Does Pakistan want the same destruction here?..for almighty sake stop all these attacks”, Farooq appealed