Pakistan condemns Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

Islamabad: Pakistan strongly condemned the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening.

The ministry said that the latest step is yet another violation of international law and the UN Charter by Israel.

“Preventing UNRWA from carrying out its vital tasks is a manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” added the ministry.

According to the ministry, Pakistan urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to hold Israel accountable and to protect UNRWA’s work under UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949.

The statement emphasized that Israel’s actions represent a calculated effort to deny essential aid to the Palestinian population, especially those in Gaza.

In light of the humanitarian crisis, Pakistan also reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to relieve the suffering of people. Earlier on Monday, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a law prohibiting the UNRWA from operating in Israel.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported that the new law, which received support from 92 out of 12 parliament members, passed despite opposition from the United States and several European countries.

The law stipulates that the UNRWA will not operate any representation, provide services, or conduct

any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory.